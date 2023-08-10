trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2647452
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Opposition OUT from Modi's batting!

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Aug 10, 2023, 11:58 PM IST
No Confidence Motion LIVE Updates: PM Modi News: For the second time, a no-confidence motion was presented in Parliament against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. Modi said, when we claim that we will make the country the third economy of the world in our third term, then what would be the work of a responsible opposition? He would ask the question 'Nirmala ji, Modi ji how will you do this?' I have to teach this too. These people used to say in the public that they will bring us on the first number. This is the tragedy of our opposition.

All Videos

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Prem Shukla got angry on Rahul Gandhi in the debate
play icon9:56
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Prem Shukla got angry on Rahul Gandhi in the debate
Baat Pate Ki: I.N.D.I.A will not forget this speech of Modi
play icon7:15
Baat Pate Ki: I.N.D.I.A will not forget this speech of Modi
PM Modi Big Statement on Opposition Live: Opposition performed last rites of UPA in Bengaluru
play icon9:17
PM Modi Big Statement on Opposition Live: Opposition performed last rites of UPA in Bengaluru
Adhir's first statement after being suspended
play icon0:40
Adhir's first statement after being suspended
PM Modi Attacks Congress In Parliament Live: PM Modi attacks Congress in Parliament
play icon9:58
PM Modi Attacks Congress In Parliament Live: PM Modi attacks Congress in Parliament

Trending Videos

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Prem Shukla got angry on Rahul Gandhi in the debate
play icon9:56
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Prem Shukla got angry on Rahul Gandhi in the debate
Baat Pate Ki: I.N.D.I.A will not forget this speech of Modi
play icon7:15
Baat Pate Ki: I.N.D.I.A will not forget this speech of Modi
PM Modi Big Statement on Opposition Live: Opposition performed last rites of UPA in Bengaluru
play icon9:17
PM Modi Big Statement on Opposition Live: Opposition performed last rites of UPA in Bengaluru
Adhir's first statement after being suspended
play icon0:40
Adhir's first statement after being suspended
PM Modi Attacks Congress In Parliament Live: PM Modi attacks Congress in Parliament
play icon9:58
PM Modi Attacks Congress In Parliament Live: PM Modi attacks Congress in Parliament
no confidence motion live updates,PM Modi No Confidence Motion LIVE,Owaisi No Confidence Motion,Nirmala Sitharaman,Rahul Gandhi,Lok Sabha,indian news live,india news live,english news,lok sabha live,Lok Sabha speech,Parliament News,monsoon session,Rahul Gandhi in Lok Sabha,no trust,rahul gandhi lok sabha,no confidence motion in lok sabha,rahul gandhi on no confidence motion,PM Modi in Lok Sabha,No Trust Motion,Rahul Gandhi,Rahul Gandhi latest,