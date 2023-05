videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Out in Bihar...there is a dispute over Baba Bageshwar!

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 16, 2023, 11:42 PM IST

Peethadhishwar of Bageshwar Dham in Patna is narrating Hanumant Katha and holding a divine court. After which the temperature of politics in Bihar is high. Despite the invitation, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav did not reach the divine court of Dhirendra Shastri. On which Union Minister Giriraj Singh has attacked the Bihar government.