NewsVideos
videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'Pakistan Cricket Board is running on ICC's money'

|Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 11:32 PM IST
The schedule of the ICC ODI World Cup to be held in India this year has been announced. The tournament will begin on October 5 with the opening match between England and New Zealand, which will be hosted by the Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium. According to sources, PCB had placed two demands in front of ICC. Firstly, the match with India should not be held at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad and secondly, its matches should not be held in Mumbai as well. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Kasam Samvidhan Ki.

All Videos

CM Yogi Adityanath's strict warning to the conversion gang
play icon3:29
CM Yogi Adityanath's strict warning to the conversion gang
DNA: When former Army Chief Field Marshal Sham Manekshaw died in 2008
play icon2:14
DNA: When former Army Chief Field Marshal Sham Manekshaw died in 2008
Online meeting of 'Muslim' organizations regarding UCC, Maulana Madani also present
play icon4:31
Online meeting of 'Muslim' organizations regarding UCC, Maulana Madani also present
DNA: The DNA test that clears all the 'confusion' on UCC
play icon20:6
DNA: The DNA test that clears all the 'confusion' on UCC
Major encounter between Indian Army and terrorists in Kulgam
play icon0:52
Major encounter between Indian Army and terrorists in Kulgam

Trending Videos

CM Yogi Adityanath's strict warning to the conversion gang
play icon3:29
CM Yogi Adityanath's strict warning to the conversion gang
DNA: When former Army Chief Field Marshal Sham Manekshaw died in 2008
play icon2:14
DNA: When former Army Chief Field Marshal Sham Manekshaw died in 2008
Online meeting of 'Muslim' organizations regarding UCC, Maulana Madani also present
play icon4:31
Online meeting of 'Muslim' organizations regarding UCC, Maulana Madani also present
DNA: The DNA test that clears all the 'confusion' on UCC
play icon20:6
DNA: The DNA test that clears all the 'confusion' on UCC
Major encounter between Indian Army and terrorists in Kulgam
play icon0:52
Major encounter between Indian Army and terrorists in Kulgam
kasam samvidhan ki,ICC World Cup 2023,icc cricket world cup 2023 all teams squad,world cup 2023 cricket,pakistan squad world cup 2023,ICC World Cup 2023 news,icc world cup 2023 song,india team squad world cup 2023,icc world cup 2023 promo,australia team squad world cup 2023,all teams players list world cup 2023,icc world cup 2023 trailer,pakistan matches in world cup 2023,ICC World Cup 2023 schedule,icc world cup 2023 stadiums,world cup 2023 all teams,