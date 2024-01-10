trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2707997
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Pakistan in shock to see Modi-Nahyan's friendship!

Sonam|Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 12:30 AM IST
PM Modi proved that India is no less than anyone by doing a road show with UAE President Al Nahyan in Gujarat. Before the road show, Modi welcomed the UAE President on his arrival at the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport here.

