videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'Pandit Nehru became Prime Minister without getting votes..', says Sudhanshu Trivedi

| Updated: Jan 30, 2024, 11:12 PM IST

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Modi government has been in power for almost ten years. After just three-four months she will be among the public for her third mandate. The government has a long list of its tasks. From big schemes to many historic laws, Ram temple and many corridors are also in the list of his achievements. The government claims that in these 10 years it has done what the Congress could not do in 50 years. In response, the allegations of the opposition have also been well remembered that democracy is about to disappear under Modi rule, the Constitution is in danger, the constitutional institutions are in ruins, the executive-judiciary are all towards slavery. That means everything is in danger except Modi and his government. In the same sequence of allegations and suspicions, yesterday Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge made a big statement that even if Modi is made victorious in 24 years, then consider this as the last election, because after this there will be no democracy left in the country, dictatorship will come, monarchy will come. . Today BJP gave a series of answers on this... BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi presented the democratic horoscope of Congress from 1947 to 2023 with his arguments.