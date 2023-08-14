trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2649182
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Partition cost Pakistan dearly?

|Updated: Aug 14, 2023, 11:50 PM IST
After 76 years of independence, India is making a noise in the world, on the other hand, Pakistan, which was separated from India, is celebrating Jashn-e-Azadi as a black day. The public is agitated and is opposing Pakistan. He is finding it difficult to raise money even for electricity and bread. Where on one side India is king and on the other hand Pakistan is dependent on every pie.

