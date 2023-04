videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: People who are fasting in Pakistan

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 12:44 AM IST

There is a scramble to get flour in Pakistan. In this scuffle, 22 people have lost their lives so far at different places in Pakistan. So, on the other hand, a video of Maryam Nawaz Sharif, daughter of former Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif, has embarrassed Pakistan internationally. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Kasam Samvidhan Ki.