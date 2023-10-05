trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2671420
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: PM Modi Slams Congress For Praising 'Only One Family' For Development

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 05, 2023, 11:20 PM IST
Today, through his rallies, PM Modi tried his best to woo the voters from Rajasthan to Madhya Pradesh. During this period many attacks were made on Congress. Where Jodhpur PM Modi of Rajasthan explained the power of vote to the BJP workers and the public. PM Modi said that vote power will make Rajasthan number one in the country, not Modi. This vote power will also form the BJP government in Rajasthan.
