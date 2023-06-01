NewsVideos
videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: PM Modi's 'knowledge' is Rahul Gandhi's hindrance?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 01, 2023, 01:08 AM IST
In Ajmer, Prime Minister Modi gave a selective answer to the Congress questioning his work of 9 years. But before this, Rahul Gandhi from America attacked PM Modi. Standing on foreign soil, he once again targeted Modi.

All Videos

Baat Pate Ki: Imran Khan-Bushra Bibi divorce soon?
43:1
Baat Pate Ki: Imran Khan-Bushra Bibi divorce soon?
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
2:8
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA: Will Brijbhushan be arrested or will he get a clean chit?
14:51
DNA: Will Brijbhushan be arrested or will he get a clean chit?
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
11:18
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
Prem Shukla Ka Vaar-Ashok Gehlot-Sachin Pilot did nothing but fight
25:39
Prem Shukla Ka Vaar-Ashok Gehlot-Sachin Pilot did nothing but fight

Trending Videos

43:1
Baat Pate Ki: Imran Khan-Bushra Bibi divorce soon?
2:8
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
14:51
DNA: Will Brijbhushan be arrested or will he get a clean chit?
11:18
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
25:39
Prem Shukla Ka Vaar-Ashok Gehlot-Sachin Pilot did nothing but fight
2024 Election,2024 elections,bjp 2024 plans,2024 loksabha election,2024 loksabha elections,2024 Lok Sabha election,2024 election prediction,2024 Lok Sabha Elections,bjp on 2024 election,Election 2024,bjp wins 2024,will bjp win 2024 election,lok sabha poll 2024,congress vs bjp 2024,general election 2024,lok sabha elections 2024 update,General Elections 2024,lok sabha election 2024 schedule,Lok Sabha Election 2024,Lok Sabha Elections 2024,