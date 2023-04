videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Prem Shukla attacks AIMIM

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 11, 2023, 11:29 PM IST

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has tried to clear the picture regarding Muslims in India during her US tour. The Finance Minister said that the minority in India is completely safe. After independence, Muslims have increased here, their children are studying and doing jobs.