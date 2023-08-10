videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Prem Shukla got angry on Rahul Gandhi in the debate

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Aug 10, 2023, 11:34 PM IST

No Confidence Motion LIVE Updates: PM Modi News: For the second time, a no-confidence motion was presented in Parliament against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. Modi said, when we claim that we will make the country the third economy of the world in our third term, then what would be the work of a responsible opposition? He would ask the question 'Nirmala ji, Modi ji how will you do this?' I have to teach this too. These people used to say in the public that they will bring us on the first number. This is the tragedy of our opposition.