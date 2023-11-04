trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2683854
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Rajiv's role in Ram temple?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Nov 04, 2023, 01:28 AM IST
In these 31 years, Ram, Ram Mandir and Ram Niti changed the politics, agenda of the governments, changed the minds of the voters, changed the voting pattern. After a long legal battle, the dream of building the temple there was fulfilled. ...Prime Minister laid the foundation stone...construction of the temple started. ..and the date of Ramlala's enthronement has also arrived... 22 January 2024... Now the question is ..who will get the credit for this?
