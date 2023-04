videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki:..So Sanatan has a problem with Sai?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 04, 2023, 11:02 PM IST

An FIR has been lodged in Mumbai against Peethadhishwar Dhirendra Krishna Shastri of Baba Bageshwar Dham. Peethadhishwar Dhirendra Shastri has given a statement on Sai Baba. They have refused to celebrate Shirdi Sai Baba as God. On Sai Baba, Dhirendra Shastri said that he can be a saint-fakir or a man of the era. After his statement, many BJP leaders have also stood against Dhirendra Shastri. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Kasam Samvidhan Ki.