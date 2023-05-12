videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Supreme Court of Pakistan declares Imran Khan's arrest 'illegal'

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 12, 2023, 01:50 AM IST

For two days whole Pakistan is burning against the arrest of Imran Khan. After two states, army has also been deployed in the capital Islamabad. So far 13 people have died. The whole country has come on the road. Tanks are running on the streets of Peshawar. Imran's party is thrashing the Pakistani army. So on the other hand, now the Pakistan Army has declared May 9 as a black day and said that the work which the enemies of the country could not do in 75 years, that work was done by a Jamaat. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Kasam Samvidhan Ki.