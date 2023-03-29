NewsVideos
videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: The fight for democracy is the cry of foreign countries

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 11:33 PM IST
Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti said that the pillars of democracy are shaking in the country. There is a need to save the soul of democracy in India. Citing the ongoing protests in Israel and France, he said that similar situations are arising in India as well. The opposition needs to come on a single platform against the Modi government of India. Congress is making good efforts regarding this. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Kasam Samvihan Ki show.

All Videos

DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
16:2
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA: When Mangal Pandey's rebellion against the East India Company in 1857
2:20
DNA: When Mangal Pandey's rebellion against the East India Company in 1857
Amritpal had recorded his video in Uttar Pradesh
0:37
Amritpal had recorded his video in Uttar Pradesh
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: BJP spokesperson sharp attack on PDP
9:45
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: BJP spokesperson sharp attack on PDP
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 97% of ED cases are on the opposition, this is the terror of the executive – Congress spokesperson
9:30
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 97% of ED cases are on the opposition, this is the terror of the executive – Congress spokesperson

Trending Videos

16:2
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
2:20
DNA: When Mangal Pandey's rebellion against the East India Company in 1857
0:37
Amritpal had recorded his video in Uttar Pradesh
9:45
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: BJP spokesperson sharp attack on PDP
9:30
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 97% of ED cases are on the opposition, this is the terror of the executive – Congress spokesperson
kasam samvidhan ki,mehbooba mufti latest news,mehbooba mufti news,mehbooba mufti statement,mehbooba mufti speech,mehbooba mufti interview,mehbooba mufti controversial statement,mehbooba mufti on 370,PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti,mehbooba mufti on kashmir,mehbooba mufti press conference,mehbooba mufti news today,mehbooba mufti on bjp,mehbooba mufti on article 370,mehbooba mufti kashmir,mehbooba mufti latest,mehbooba mufti on pakistan,mehbooba mufti pakistan,