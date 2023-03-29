videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: The fight for democracy is the cry of foreign countries

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 29, 2023, 11:33 PM IST

Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti said that the pillars of democracy are shaking in the country. There is a need to save the soul of democracy in India. Citing the ongoing protests in Israel and France, he said that similar situations are arising in India as well. The opposition needs to come on a single platform against the Modi government of India. Congress is making good efforts regarding this. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Kasam Samvihan Ki show.