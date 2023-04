videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'This is Yogi's government, we will not let morale of police break', says BJP spokesperson

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 13, 2023, 11:26 PM IST

49 days after the Umeshpal murder case, the UP STF has today conducted an encounter of Mohammad Ghulam and Asad Ahmed in Jhansi. In Kasam Samvidhan Ki, the BJP spokesperson said that 'this is Yogi Adityanath's government, we will not let the morale of the police break.