trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2724325
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki : 'Those not in their senses are...', says PM Modi on Rahul Gandhi

|Updated: Feb 24, 2024, 12:02 AM IST
Follow Us
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Prime Minister Modi was in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi today, where he held a big road show. As always, he got a warm welcome. After this the Prime Minister gave projects worth Rs 1300 crore to Banaras. Inaugurated many, laid the foundation stone of many. Amul plant inaugurated. Unveiled a 25 feet tall statue of Saint Ravidas... and after taking complete information of his area, he also took information about his opponents. The Prime Minister said that the people of UP are going to clean up the casteists and family members in this election and give 80 out of 80 seats to BJP. He told the alliance of Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav that the pa…

All Videos

Deshhit: Watch video shows man distributing cash to families ‘affected by Haldwani violence’
Play Icon23:56
Deshhit: Watch video shows man distributing cash to families ‘affected by Haldwani violence’
DNA: What is Open Book Exam?
Play Icon11:49
DNA: What is Open Book Exam?
Lok Sabha Election 2024: AAP-Congress Parties set to seal poll pact for Delhi
Play Icon04:39
Lok Sabha Election 2024: AAP-Congress Parties set to seal poll pact for Delhi
Loksabha Election 2024: Congress-AAP seat sharing finally sealed?
Play Icon02:43
Loksabha Election 2024: Congress-AAP seat sharing finally sealed?
Mounted Gun System Unveiled By DRDO In Pune, Maharashtra
Play Icon01:11
Mounted Gun System Unveiled By DRDO In Pune, Maharashtra

Trending Videos

Deshhit: Watch video shows man distributing cash to families ‘affected by Haldwani violence’
play icon23:56
Deshhit: Watch video shows man distributing cash to families ‘affected by Haldwani violence’
DNA: What is Open Book Exam?
play icon11:49
DNA: What is Open Book Exam?
Lok Sabha Election 2024: AAP-Congress Parties set to seal poll pact for Delhi
play icon4:39
Lok Sabha Election 2024: AAP-Congress Parties set to seal poll pact for Delhi
Loksabha Election 2024: Congress-AAP seat sharing finally sealed?
play icon2:43
Loksabha Election 2024: Congress-AAP seat sharing finally sealed?
Mounted Gun System Unveiled By DRDO In Pune, Maharashtra
play icon1:11
Mounted Gun System Unveiled By DRDO In Pune, Maharashtra