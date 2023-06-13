NewsVideos
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Twitter...How much right, how much left?

|Updated: Jun 13, 2023, 11:24 PM IST
Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey has alleged that the Indian government threatened to shut down the platform and raid employees' homes in the country. In an interview with a US-based YouTube channel, Jack Dorsey said that India had requested the removal of several tweets and accounts related to the farmers' protest in 2020. He alleged that Twitter was also asked to censor journalists critical of the government. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Kasam Samvidhan Ki

