Kasam Samvidhan ki: UCC will come, it will be amazing, Uff on UCC, silent on Halala

|Updated: Aug 26, 2023, 01:22 AM IST
Kasam Samvidhan ki: An organization named Bharatiya Muslim Mahila Andolan, which has raised its voice for the rights of Muslim women, has sent a suggestion to the Law Commission regarding the rights of Muslim women in the Uniform Civil Code (UCC). The organization has sent 25 suggestions to the commission.
