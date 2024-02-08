trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2718955
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: 'What happened with Kashi and Mathura...', says CM Yogi in Vidhansabha

Feb 08, 2024
Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath responded to the discussion on the Governor's address in the Assembly on Wednesday. Yogi Adityanath gave a befitting reply to each of Akhilesh Yadav's allegations one by one. CM Yogi said, we had resolved to build the temple there and from resolve to accomplishment, we made it happen.

DNA: Pakistan rocked by deadly blasts day before elections
play icon17:4
DNA: Pakistan rocked by deadly blasts day before elections
DNA: Red Alert for World due to increase in temperature
play icon7:53
DNA: Red Alert for World due to increase in temperature
DNA: Why are Indian students being killed in America?
play icon9:18
DNA: Why are Indian students being killed in America?
Asaduddin Owaisi slams Uniform Civil Code
play icon7:9
Asaduddin Owaisi slams Uniform Civil Code
PM Modi Rajya Sabha Speech: ‘You can’t suppress my voice', says PM Modi
play icon38:44
PM Modi Rajya Sabha Speech: ‘You can’t suppress my voice', says PM Modi