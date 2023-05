videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Whom to vote in Karnataka...Who gets hurt?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: May 10, 2023, 12:18 AM IST

Just a day before Tuesday and voting, VHP and Bajrang Dal had recited Hanuman Chalisa in Karnataka today. In which Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai himself and many other big leaders have read Hanuman Chalisa. After this, the Election Commission stopped people from reciting Hanuman Chalisa on the road at many places and said that the campaign is over. Watch today's debate on this big issue in Kasam Samvidhan Ki.