Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Why did the left leader compare India with France?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Mar 30, 2023, 12:09 AM IST

PDP leader Mehbooba Mufti said that the pillars of democracy are shaking in the country. Citing the ongoing protests in Israel and France, he said that similar situations are arising in India as well. In the Kasam Samvihan Ki show, the leftist leader said that the ongoing protests in France were compared with India.