NewsVideos
videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Why police guard only on Hindu festivals?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 12:59 AM IST
Hindu festivals in India with 80 percent Hindu population have been under police surveillance for the last decade. Taking a lesson from the violence on Ramnavami, today Hanuman Jayanti processions are being taken out under police guard across the country. Due to which the question is now being raised whether the Hindu society cannot celebrate its festivals openly in India? Watch today's debate on this big issue in kasam samvidhan ki show.

All Videos

PM Modi will visit Theppakadu Elephant Camp of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu
3:31
PM Modi will visit Theppakadu Elephant Camp of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu
The Elephant Whisperers: PM Modi will meet Boman and Bailey
14:6
The Elephant Whisperers: PM Modi will meet Boman and Bailey
DNA: Non-Stop News: April 8, 2023
4:17
DNA: Non-Stop News: April 8, 2023
Deshhit: Pakistan is at risk of default!
9:6
Deshhit: Pakistan is at risk of default!
Sharad Pawar gives a blow to Congress on Adani issue
5:49
Sharad Pawar gives a blow to Congress on Adani issue

Trending Videos

3:31
PM Modi will visit Theppakadu Elephant Camp of Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in Tamil Nadu
14:6
The Elephant Whisperers: PM Modi will meet Boman and Bailey
4:17
DNA: Non-Stop News: April 8, 2023
9:6
Deshhit: Pakistan is at risk of default!
5:49
Sharad Pawar gives a blow to Congress on Adani issue
kasam samvidhan ki,hanuman jayanti 2023,Hanuman Jayanti,hanuman jayanti special,Hanuman Chalisa,hanuman jayanti songs,hanuman jayanti kab hai,hanuman jayanti 2023 date,hanuman bhajan,hanuman jayanti live,Hanuman Janmotsav,hanuman jayanti shobha yatra,hanuman jayanti song,2023 hanuman jayanti,hanuman jayanti katha,Hanuman,hanuman jayanti status,hanuman jayanti puja vidhi,hanuman jayanthi,hanuman jayanti news,hanuman jayanti upay,hanuman jayanti bhajan,