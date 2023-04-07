videoDetails

Kasam Samvidhan Ki: Why police guard only on Hindu festivals?

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 07, 2023, 01:00 AM IST

Hindu festivals in India with 80 percent Hindu population have been under police surveillance for the last decade. Taking a lesson from the violence on Ramnavami, today Hanuman Jayanti processions are being taken out under police guard across the country. Due to which the question is now being raised whether the Hindu society cannot celebrate its festivals openly in India? Watch today's debate on this big issue in kasam samvidhan ki show.