Kashmir News: Work continues on war footing to start rail service from Kashmir to Kanyakumari

|Updated: Mar 17, 2024, 10:28 AM IST
Railways is working on war session to start the rail service from Kashmir to Kanyakumari. about 90 percent of the work has been completed. and soon the train will run on it. with the start of the rail service, a new development will take place in Kashmir. There will be a development revolution.. which will show the new development journey of changing Kashmir.

