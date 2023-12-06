trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2696112
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Kashmir Suffered for Years Due To Jawaharlal Nehru's Blunders', says Amit Shah

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Dec 06, 2023, 10:22 PM IST
Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru as the most popular Prime Minister of the country, because he is always in the news. Nehru is often mentioned not only in the words of the party to which he belonged, but also in the words of the leaders of the party to which he did not belong. The government had presented two bills on Jammu and Kashmir in the Lok Sabha.
Follow Us

All Videos

Gogamedi murder case update: Shooters identified by police, SIT constituted
Play Icon9:50
Gogamedi murder case update: Shooters identified by police, SIT constituted
Amit Shah's 2026 plan on 'Terrorism Free Kashmir'
Play Icon2:26
Amit Shah's 2026 plan on 'Terrorism Free Kashmir'
JK Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill: Amit Shah Roars 'PoK Hamara Hai'
Play Icon5:18
JK Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill: Amit Shah Roars 'PoK Hamara Hai'
Taal Thok Ke Preparation for 24 divisive Gaumutra Controversy
Play Icon44:28
Taal Thok Ke Preparation for 24 divisive Gaumutra Controversy
'PoK hamara hai'says Amit Shah In Parliament
Play Icon20:39
'PoK hamara hai'says Amit Shah In Parliament

Trending Videos

Gogamedi murder case update: Shooters identified by police, SIT constituted
play icon9:50
Gogamedi murder case update: Shooters identified by police, SIT constituted
Amit Shah's 2026 plan on 'Terrorism Free Kashmir'
play icon2:26
Amit Shah's 2026 plan on 'Terrorism Free Kashmir'
JK Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill: Amit Shah Roars 'PoK Hamara Hai'
play icon5:18
JK Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill: Amit Shah Roars 'PoK Hamara Hai'
Taal Thok Ke Preparation for 24 divisive Gaumutra Controversy
play icon44:28
Taal Thok Ke Preparation for 24 divisive Gaumutra Controversy
'PoK hamara hai'says Amit Shah In Parliament
play icon20:39
'PoK hamara hai'says Amit Shah In Parliament
Jawaharlal Nehru Blunder,parliament winter session 2023,amit shah on pok,Jammu kashmir bill,