Kashmiri Pandits leaves for Kheer Bhawani Yatra

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 26, 2023, 11:13 AM IST
Kheer Bhawani Yatra 2023: Big news is coming from Jammu and Kashmir. The Kheer Bhawani Yatra has left for Ganderbal in Jammu and Kashmir. In about 125 buses, 6000 passengers have left for the mother's darshan. Watch this report for more information related to this news.

