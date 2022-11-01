Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter talk about their upcoming movie Phone Bhoot

In a freewheeling chat, Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter reveal why they signed up for the horror-comedy Phone Bhoot and shared their experience of shooting the film with Siddhant Chaturvedi. Katrina also opens up on completing two decades in Bollywood next year, and Ishaan shares why he has been so selective in choosing his projects. The two stars also talk about the triple clash at the box office with Phone Bhoot, Double XL, and Mili releasing on the same date, i.e. November 4.