Kedarnath Dham to open for devotees on April 25

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 11:56 PM IST
The doors of Kedarnath Dham will be opened on 25 April. Let us tell you that Baba's Dham is already housefull, till 30th April all the helicopters have been booked.

