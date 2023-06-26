NewsVideos
Kedarnath Yatra stopped due to heavy rain

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jun 26, 2023, 09:46 AM IST
Kedarnath Yatra has been stopped in Sonprayag in view of heavy rains in Rudraprayag. This time the journey has been stopped till further orders.

