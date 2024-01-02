trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2705140
'Keep your strength intact, lest your mosques be taken away', says Asaduddin Owaisi

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Jan 02, 2024, 09:52 AM IST
Controversial statement of AIMIM President Owaisi before the consecration of Ram temple. Owaisi said- Youth, maintain your strength. Lest your mosques be taken away from you.

