Advertisement
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Kejriwal Arrest Update: 'All this is happening to end AAP...'says Atishi

|Updated: Mar 30, 2024, 03:20 PM IST
Video ThumbnailPlay icon
Follow Us
Kejriwal Arrest Update: Aam Aadmi Party is continuously attacking BJP on the arrest of Kejriwal. Aam Aadmi Party has attacked BJP in a press conference. Also the ED has been targeted. Let us tell you that Kejriwal will remain in ED custody till April 1.

All Videos

President Murmu confers Bharat Ratna awards on Advani, Karpoori Thakur and three others
Play Icon07:24
President Murmu confers Bharat Ratna awards on Advani, Karpoori Thakur and three others
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Which state has highest GEN Z population in India?
Play Icon02:12
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Which state has highest GEN Z population in India?
Mukhtar Ansari Last Rites Update: Mukhtar Ansari laid to rest in Kalibagh Kabaristan
Play Icon02:24
Mukhtar Ansari Last Rites Update: Mukhtar Ansari laid to rest in Kalibagh Kabaristan
Mukhtar Ansari Last Rites Update: Security beefed up at Mukhtar's Ghazipur Residence amid Huge Crowd
Play Icon26:02
Mukhtar Ansari Last Rites Update: Security beefed up at Mukhtar's Ghazipur Residence amid Huge Crowd
Watch Top 100 News of the Day | 30 March 2024
Play Icon09:57
Watch Top 100 News of the Day | 30 March 2024

Trending Videos

President Murmu confers Bharat Ratna awards on Advani, Karpoori Thakur and three others
play icon7:24
President Murmu confers Bharat Ratna awards on Advani, Karpoori Thakur and three others
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Which state has highest GEN Z population in India?
play icon2:12
Lok Sabha Election 2024: Which state has highest GEN Z population in India?
Mukhtar Ansari Last Rites Update: Mukhtar Ansari laid to rest in Kalibagh Kabaristan
play icon2:24
Mukhtar Ansari Last Rites Update: Mukhtar Ansari laid to rest in Kalibagh Kabaristan
Mukhtar Ansari Last Rites Update: Security beefed up at Mukhtar's Ghazipur Residence amid Huge Crowd
play icon26:2
Mukhtar Ansari Last Rites Update: Security beefed up at Mukhtar's Ghazipur Residence amid Huge Crowd
Watch Top 100 News of the Day | 30 March 2024
play icon9:57
Watch Top 100 News of the Day | 30 March 2024