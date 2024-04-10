Advertisement
Kejriwal Arrest Update: 'For which crime are you punishing Arvind Kejriwal?',says Sanjay Singh

|Updated: Apr 10, 2024, 01:22 PM IST
Kejriwal Arrest Update: Now the Supreme Court has entered the Delhi Liquor Policy case. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has reached the Supreme Court regarding the petition against the arrest. Meanwhile, on behalf of Kejriwal, lawyer Abhishek Manu Singhvi has raised the matter before the CJI. Whereas Sanjay Singh has given a big statement in the press conference.

