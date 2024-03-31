Advertisement
Kejriwal Arrest Update: Opposition Maha Rally today on Kejriwal arrest

|Updated: Mar 31, 2024, 10:04 AM IST
Kejriwal Arrest Update: On the arrest of Kejriwal, the opposition will be seen united in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan today. Actually in Delhi today I.N.D.I.A. The alliance is going to hold a mega rally. Due to the rally, there may be problem of traffic jam at many places today. Many big opposition leaders including Tejashwi Yadav, Akhilesh Yadav will participate in this rally.

