trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2650956
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Kejriwal Breaking: Kejriwal said in AAP meeting in Raipur - We do not make promises, we give guarantees

|Updated: Aug 19, 2023, 05:40 PM IST
Kejriwal Breaking: After AAP's meeting in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur, CM Kejriwal said that we do not make promises, we give guarantees, Chhattisgarh gave a lot of opportunities to BJP and Congress.
Follow Us

All Videos

Horrible disaster in Himachal Pradesh, important meeting chaired by PM Modi
play icon6:3
Horrible disaster in Himachal Pradesh, important meeting chaired by PM Modi
Indian-Origin Doctor Helped Catch UK Nurse Who Killed Seven Newborns
play icon2:6
Indian-Origin Doctor Helped Catch UK Nurse Who Killed Seven Newborns
Breaking News: Important meeting of PM Modi on the disaster of Himachal Pradesh, Amit Shah and Nadda were also present in the meeting
play icon2:54
Breaking News: Important meeting of PM Modi on the disaster of Himachal Pradesh, Amit Shah and Nadda were also present in the meeting
Chinese fighter aircraft entered Taiwan, Taiwan made a big claim!
play icon6:2
Chinese fighter aircraft entered Taiwan, Taiwan made a big claim!
China Fire Breaking: Fire broke out in China's thermal power plant, the plant's chimney collapsed due to fire
play icon1:48
China Fire Breaking: Fire broke out in China's thermal power plant, the plant's chimney collapsed due to fire

Trending Videos

Horrible disaster in Himachal Pradesh, important meeting chaired by PM Modi
play icon6:3
Horrible disaster in Himachal Pradesh, important meeting chaired by PM Modi
Indian-Origin Doctor Helped Catch UK Nurse Who Killed Seven Newborns
play icon2:6
Indian-Origin Doctor Helped Catch UK Nurse Who Killed Seven Newborns
Breaking News: Important meeting of PM Modi on the disaster of Himachal Pradesh, Amit Shah and Nadda were also present in the meeting
play icon2:54
Breaking News: Important meeting of PM Modi on the disaster of Himachal Pradesh, Amit Shah and Nadda were also present in the meeting
Chinese fighter aircraft entered Taiwan, Taiwan made a big claim!
play icon6:2
Chinese fighter aircraft entered Taiwan, Taiwan made a big claim!
China Fire Breaking: Fire broke out in China's thermal power plant, the plant's chimney collapsed due to fire
play icon1:48
China Fire Breaking: Fire broke out in China's thermal power plant, the plant's chimney collapsed due to fire
Kejriwal,Arvind Kejriwal,raipur aap meeting,Kejriwal news,Zee News,Breaking News,Raipur,AAP,aap rally in raipur,arvind kejriwal will come to raipur,arvind kejriwal raipur rally,raipur aap,Raipur news,aap in raipur,aap raipur,aap raipur rally,raipur aap party,kejriwal raipur rally,arvind kejriwal in raipur,aap in raipur protest,arvind kejriwal and bhagwant mann raipur visit,aap leader protest in raipur,aap workers conference in raipur,aam aadmi party raipur,anganwadi worker protest in raipur,arvind kejriwal raipur visit,