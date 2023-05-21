NewsVideos
videoDetails

Kejriwal gets support of Nitish Kumar on 'Ordinance'

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: May 21, 2023, 06:10 PM IST
In view of mission opposition unity, Nitish Kumar and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal met today. During this, Nitish Kumar said that the opposition needs to unite.

All Videos

SBI gives big update regarding change of 2000 notes
0:44
SBI gives big update regarding change of 2000 notes
Badhir News: BJP's attack on Arvind Kejriwal
5:7
Badhir News: BJP's attack on Arvind Kejriwal
Jammu and Kashmir: Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist arrested!
1:11
Jammu and Kashmir: Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist arrested!
Imran Khan in great trouble!
5:53
Imran Khan in great trouble!
Zee News Exclusive report from Hiroshima!
11:47
Zee News Exclusive report from Hiroshima!

Trending Videos

0:44
SBI gives big update regarding change of 2000 notes
5:7
Badhir News: BJP's attack on Arvind Kejriwal
1:11
Jammu and Kashmir: Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorist arrested!
5:53
Imran Khan in great trouble!
11:47
Zee News Exclusive report from Hiroshima!
Election 2024,Nitish Kumar,Arvind Kejriwal,nitish kumar meet arvind kejriwal,CM Nitish Kumar,nitish kumar arvind kejriwal,Bihar CM Nitish Kumar,Nitish kumar news,nitish kumar in delhi,nitish kumar delhi visit,Nitish Kumar meet Rahul Gandhi,nitish kumar meets kejriwal,nitish kumar meets rahul gandhi,nitish kumar meets arvind kejariwal,rahul gandhi meet nitish kumar,Arvind Kejriwal News,nitish kumar video,nitish kumar latest news,