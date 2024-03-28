Advertisement
Kejriwal made big allegations against ED in the court

Sonam|Updated: Mar 28, 2024, 08:40 PM IST
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal has made many big allegations against ED during his appearance in the court. CM Kejriwal has also called his arrest baseless.

