Kejriwal names Atishi, Saurabh during ED interrogation for first time

Updated: Apr 02, 2024, 07:36 AM IST
Arvind Kejriwal Tihar Jail: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal was sent to Tihar Jail and he has not resigned yet. ED also took the names of Saurabh Bhardwaj and Atishi in the court for the first time in the liquor scam case. During the hearing, ASG SV Raju said that Arvind Kejriwal is not cooperating in the investigation. He is not answering the questions directly. According to ASG, Kejriwal is saying in his statement that Vijay Nair was not reporting to me, but to Atishi and Saurabh Bhardwaj. They are misleading the investigation.

