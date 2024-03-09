NewsVideos
Kejriwal on Pm Modi Breaking: Kejriwal's big attack on Modi government

|Updated: Mar 09, 2024, 02:38 PM IST
Kejriwal has made a big attack on the Modi government in the Delhi Assembly. Delhi CM Kejriwal said that BJP neither works nor allows it to work, it wants to put the entire opposition in jail.

