Kerala: Aqua Consumer Expo organised in Kochi; Exotic Aquatic animals put on display

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Sep 04, 2023, 09:00 AM IST
An Aqua Consumer Expo was organised by the Agricultural Promotional Society in Kerala’s Kochi on September 03. The expo was organised in association with Kerala Water Metro and Smrithi School for Children with special needs. People in large numbers attended the event to see the exotic aquatic animals put on display. Some of the rare species of aquatic creatures put on display were Alligator Snapping Turtle, Sting Ray, Malabar Snakehead, Wolf Fish and many more.
