trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2681657
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Kerala Blast: There were explosions one after another -Eyewitness

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 29, 2023, 05:36 PM IST
Kerala blast LIVE updates: There has been a serial blast in the convention center in Kalamassery, Kerala, one person has died in the blasts, while 35 people have been injured. After the blasts, alert has been declared in Delhi and Mumbai. Alert continues regarding Mumbai World Cup...Delhi Police is in touch with intelligence agencies...Security has been increased in many churches in Delhi. Sources have revealed that the blast was caused by an IED kept in a tiffin.
Follow Us

All Videos

One person surrenders in Kerala blast case
play icon5:0
One person surrenders in Kerala blast case
Kerala Blast updates: Number of injured in the blast increased to 52
play icon4:0
Kerala Blast updates: Number of injured in the blast increased to 52
World Cup 2023:
play icon2:1
World Cup 2023: "100% Kiwi But Proud Of Indian Heritage" Rachin Ravindra Talks About Indian Roots
Kerala Blast updates: Police's big revelation on Kerala Blast
play icon4:51
Kerala Blast updates: Police's big revelation on Kerala Blast
1 Person Died, Several Injured In Explosion In Kalamassery's Convention Centre | Ernakulam | Kerala
play icon1:33
1 Person Died, Several Injured In Explosion In Kalamassery's Convention Centre | Ernakulam | Kerala

Trending Videos

One person surrenders in Kerala blast case
play icon5:0
One person surrenders in Kerala blast case
Kerala Blast updates: Number of injured in the blast increased to 52
play icon4:0
Kerala Blast updates: Number of injured in the blast increased to 52
World Cup 2023:
play icon2:1
World Cup 2023: "100% Kiwi But Proud Of Indian Heritage" Rachin Ravindra Talks About Indian Roots
Kerala Blast updates: Police's big revelation on Kerala Blast
play icon4:51
Kerala Blast updates: Police's big revelation on Kerala Blast
1 Person Died, Several Injured In Explosion In Kalamassery's Convention Centre | Ernakulam | Kerala
play icon1:33
1 Person Died, Several Injured In Explosion In Kalamassery's Convention Centre | Ernakulam | Kerala
Kerala blast LIVE updates,NSG,Hamas connection on Kerala Blast,NIA team,one person has died,35 people injured,Alert in Delhi and Mumbai,Alert in Delhi Church,World Cup 2023,intelligence agencies,IED kept in a tiffin,tiffin Blast,Kerala blast news. Kerala blast update,Kerala news,kerala news live,Bomb blast,Kerala,kerala bomb blast,kannur bomb blast,local kerala news,bomb blast in kerala,israel hamas war kerala blast,kerala bomb news,Jehovah's Witnesses,