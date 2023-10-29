trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2681740
Kerala Blasts News: 'Hamas' ends in Gaza...starts in India?

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 29, 2023, 08:16 PM IST
Kerala Convention Center Blasts News: A rally was held in support of Palestine in Malappuram, Kerala. Three blasts took place during prayers at the Christian Convention Center in Ernakulam, Kerala. In the initial investigation, IED has been found from the incident site. That means it could be a terrorist attack, which means it could be a conspiracy by Hamas. Delhi and Mumbai are on high alert after the blasts.
