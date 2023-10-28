trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2681074
Kerala Breaking: Ruckus in rally in support of Palestine in Kerala, Hamal leader addressed LIVE

Oct 28, 2023
Kerala Breaking: There has been ruckus in the rally in support of Palestine in Kerala.. This rally in support of Palestine was addressed by Hamal leader Khalid Mashael. BJP has targeted the Pinarayi Vijayan government of the state.
