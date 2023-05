videoDetails

Kerala Doctor Murder: Strike of doctors continues, only emergency services operational

| Updated: May 11, 2023, 12:25 PM IST

The strike of doctors continued for the second day over the murder of house surgeon Dr Vandana Das on May 11. Only emergency services are operational at the General Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram. Various medical associations will observe the strike, including the students’ unions in Kerala. Dr Vandana Das was stabbed to death by her patient in Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital.