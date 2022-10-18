Kerala human sacrifice case: Main accused brought to Police Club in Kochi for interrogation

| Updated: Oct 18, 2022, 12:30 PM IST

Kochi (Kerala), October 17 (ANI): Main accused in the Kerala human sacrifice case, Shafi, was brought to Police Club in Kochi for questioning on October 17. All three accused in the case are in police custody till October 24. According to police, the accused allegedly lured the victims with the promise of money. The remand report stated that the accused allegedly chopped up the bodies of the victims before burying them.