Kerala schoolgirl rides horse en-route to class 10th board exam, video goes viral

A class 10th student Krishna from Kerala’s Thrissur was seen riding a horse to her board exam in school uniform. She wished to ride a horse to attend her Board exams. She said, "I don't go daily on horse. Only on some special days, or when I get bored and also during some exams. If you ask me what was special, on that day was the last day of my 10th board examination."