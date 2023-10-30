trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2682066
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Kerala Serial Blast News: CM Pinarayi Vijayan reaches bomb blast site

Yashwant Bhaskar|Updated: Oct 30, 2023, 04:51 PM IST
Kerala Serial Blast News: Kerala's Ernakulam was shaken by several blasts one after the other. Dubai connection of blast in Kerala has come to light. Taking responsibility for the Kerala bomb blasts, Martin surrendered before the police. Chief Minister Vijayan reached the site of Kerala bomb blast.
Follow Us

All Videos

DGP's big statement on terrorist attack in Jammu Kashmir
Play Icon5:8
DGP's big statement on terrorist attack in Jammu Kashmir
'Where is the liquor scam money' - BJP's attack on Kejriwal
Play Icon4:24
'Where is the liquor scam money' - BJP's attack on Kejriwal
Another target killing witnessed in Jammu Kashmir
Play Icon6:41
Another target killing witnessed in Jammu Kashmir
Watch TOP 100 News of the Day
Play Icon10:30
Watch TOP 100 News of the Day
Police Inspector shot dead in Kashmir by terrorists
Play Icon8:36
Police Inspector shot dead in Kashmir by terrorists

Trending Videos

DGP's big statement on terrorist attack in Jammu Kashmir
play icon5:8
DGP's big statement on terrorist attack in Jammu Kashmir
'Where is the liquor scam money' - BJP's attack on Kejriwal
play icon4:24
'Where is the liquor scam money' - BJP's attack on Kejriwal
Another target killing witnessed in Jammu Kashmir
play icon6:41
Another target killing witnessed in Jammu Kashmir
Watch TOP 100 News of the Day
play icon10:30
Watch TOP 100 News of the Day
Police Inspector shot dead in Kashmir by terrorists
play icon8:36
Police Inspector shot dead in Kashmir by terrorists
kerala serial blast news,kerala blast news,Kerala news,kerala news live,Kerala Blast,kerala blast latest news,kerala blast today news,kerala bomb blast,local kerala news,bomb blast in kerala,kerala bomb blast news,blast in kerala,Kerala blast LIVE updates,kerala live news,ernakulam blast news,Kerala,kerala blast news today,live kalamassery blast news,Breaking News,ernakulam blast latest news,ernakulam blast live news,kalamassery blast,kerala bomb news,