Kerala: Three dead bodies found on the tracks in Kozhikode, eight injured in train fire

Yashwant Bhaskar | Updated: Apr 03, 2023, 12:49 PM IST

Bodies of three people, including a one-year-old child and a woman, have been found from the tracks near Elatur railway station in Kozhikode in Kerala. Eight people were injured in the fire in the burning train last night.