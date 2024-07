videoDetails

Keshav Prasad Maurya comments on Caste Census Ruckus

| Updated: Jul 31, 2024, 12:30 PM IST

Keshav Prasad Maurya on Caste Issue: There was a huge uproar in the UP Assembly during the monsoon session over the caste issue. UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya's big statement regarding the uproar over caste issue has come out.