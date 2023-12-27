trendingVideos,recommendedVideosenglish2703209
NewsVideos
videoDetails

Keshav Prasad Maurya makes huge statement on consecration of Ram Temple

|Updated: Dec 27, 2023, 12:02 PM IST
Follow Us
Swami Prasad Maurya is once again in the news due to his controversial statements. as well as Akhilesh Yadav had advised his party people not to make statements on issues related to religion and caste, but it did not seem to have any effect on his party leaders. Because after Swami Prasad Maurya, the statement of another party leader Shafiqur Rahman Burke came, who gave a special reason for not going to the consecration program of Ram Lalla.

All Videos

Rahul Gandhi to carry out Nyaya Yatra from Manipur to Mumbai
Play Icon3:21
Rahul Gandhi to carry out Nyaya Yatra from Manipur to Mumbai
Know latest update on Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
Play Icon9:2
Know latest update on Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
Massive Pileup on Yamuna Expressway: 20 Vehicles Collide in Low Visibility
Play Icon1:38
Massive Pileup on Yamuna Expressway: 20 Vehicles Collide in Low Visibility
Pakistan Army opened fire to stop Indian Army operation
Play Icon3:45
Pakistan Army opened fire to stop Indian Army operation
VIRAL VIDEO : Unusual Twist on Agra National Highway: Locals Execute Spontaneous Heist on Truck Carrying Chickens Worth Rs 1.5 Lakh After Accident
Play Icon0:40
VIRAL VIDEO : Unusual Twist on Agra National Highway: Locals Execute Spontaneous Heist on Truck Carrying Chickens Worth Rs 1.5 Lakh After Accident

Trending Videos

Rahul Gandhi to carry out Nyaya Yatra from Manipur to Mumbai
play icon3:21
Rahul Gandhi to carry out Nyaya Yatra from Manipur to Mumbai
Know latest update on Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
play icon9:2
Know latest update on Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
Massive Pileup on Yamuna Expressway: 20 Vehicles Collide in Low Visibility
play icon1:38
Massive Pileup on Yamuna Expressway: 20 Vehicles Collide in Low Visibility
Pakistan Army opened fire to stop Indian Army operation
play icon3:45
Pakistan Army opened fire to stop Indian Army operation
VIRAL VIDEO : Unusual Twist on Agra National Highway: Locals Execute Spontaneous Heist on Truck Carrying Chickens Worth Rs 1.5 Lakh After Accident
play icon0:40
VIRAL VIDEO : Unusual Twist on Agra National Highway: Locals Execute Spontaneous Heist on Truck Carrying Chickens Worth Rs 1.5 Lakh After Accident
Keshav Prasad Maurya,keshav prasad maurya on ram mandir,keshav prasad maurya latest news,keshav prasad maurya ram mandir,Ram Mandir,deputy cm keshav prasad maurya,keshav prasad maurya news,Ayodhya Ram Mandir,ram mandir ayodhya,up deputy cm keshav prasad maurya,keshav prasad ram mandir,ram mandir news,Ram Mandir construction,Keshav Maurya,keshav prasad maurya deputy cm,keshav prasad maurya interview,keshav prasad maurya on ayodhya,zee news hd,Trending,